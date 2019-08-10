Reflecting on Mass Shootings, Bike-Sharing Bumps, San Jose Jazz Summer Fest

Reflecting on Mass Shootings

America has spent the week in mourning after mass shootings in El Paso and Dayton claimed 31 lives in less than a day’s time. The town of Gilroy was already reeling from a shooting at its Garlic Festival a week earlier that claimed three lives. The FBI has opened domestic terrorism investigations into the Dayton and Gilroy shootings, saying that the suspected gunmen had explored “violent ideologies.” In El Paso, minutes before the gunman there opened fire in a crowded Walmart, killing 22 people, he had posted online a manifesto railing against immigrants and Mexicans.

We hear from a retired military member who hails from Gilroy, one of the communities that is recovering from a deadly mass shooting.

Guest:

Richard Ruiz, Major, USMC (Ret.)

Bike-Sharing Program Hits Bumps

This week, the Metropolitan Transportation Commission said it will fine ride-hailing company Lyft $200,000 for not having enough of its shared bikes available to riders. Lyft is supposed to have a fleet of about 2,000 bikes at docking stations throughout San Francisco. But lately, riders have had a tough time getting their hands on the two-wheelers. In April, the company removed about half of its fleet after complaints over braking problems. And just last week, Lyft pulled its new electric-assist bikes off the streets after reports of some catching on fire.

Guest:

Dan Brekke, reporter, KQED News

San Jose Jazz Summer Fest

This Friday, the San Jose Jazz Summer Fest kicks off performances by more than 100 acts spread over 14 stages. Headliners include R&B trio En Vogue and Grammy Award-winning vocalist Gregory Porter. Celebrating its 30th anniversary, the festival also highlights the global appeal of jazz, with artists hailing from Colombia, Japan and Sweden. And for the first time this year, festivalgoers can flock to a stage dedicated to up-and-coming artists redefining jazz with hip-hop, funk and soul rhythms and grooves.