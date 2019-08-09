Firefighters Battle Three-Alarm Fire at Oakland Warehouse
The California Report

KQED News Staff
Firefighters battle a three alarm fire at building in Oakland near 25th Avenue and 11th street on Aug. 9, 2019. (Courtesy of Oakland Fire Department Spokesperson)

Updated Friday at 9:19 a.m.

More than 50 Oakland firefighters are battling a three-alarm blaze at a commercial warehouse that grew quickly in the city's Jingletown neighborhood Friday morning.

An Oakland Fire Department spokesperson said the fire has been contained but is not officially under control. The blaze is located at 976 23rd Ave. and was first reported at about 6:20 a.m.

The fire went to three alarms in the first 10 to 15 minutes, sending up a large plume of smoke blowing to the north that could be seen for several miles.

"It's likely seven to 10 businesses inside were directly impacted by the fire," said Fire Department spokesperson Michael Hunt. The building also contains 30 artist workspaces.

The fire has been burning in a building believed to be once owned by the Eandi Metal Works company. It's also the address of m0xy, an independent artist space.

There are no reports of any injuries, and the cause of the fire is unknown. A fire department investigator is on scene.

KQED's Ted Goldberg and Holly McDede contributed to this report.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

