Firefighters Battle Three-Alarm Fire at Oakland Warehouse

Updated Friday at 9:19 a.m.

More than 50 Oakland firefighters are battling a three-alarm blaze at a commercial warehouse that grew quickly in the city's Jingletown neighborhood Friday morning.

An Oakland Fire Department spokesperson said the fire has been contained but is not officially under control. The blaze is located at 976 23rd Ave. and was first reported at about 6:20 a.m.

The fire went to three alarms in the first 10 to 15 minutes, sending up a large plume of smoke blowing to the north that could be seen for several miles.