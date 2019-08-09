Another Victim of Camp Fire Dies, Bringing Death Toll to 86

"He had a hard time keeping his lungs functioning," Ernst's son, Jessee Ernest said. "He put up a really good fight."

Paul Ernest had been hospitalized since Nov. 8, when the fast-moving fire raced across the northern Sierra Nevada foothills from the Feather River into the communities of Paradise, Magalia and Concow. The blaze, the deadliest and most destructive wildfire in California history, destroying nearly 14,000 homes.

Jessee Ernest said that on the day of the fire, his father and mother, Suzie Ernest, tried to flee in their car but abandoned vehicles and fallen power lines blocked their path. They returned home and jumped on their all-terrain vehicles along with a neighbor to try and escape the inferno.

The road was impassable and soon they were flanked by flames and had to take shelter behind a boulder, Ernest said.

"My dad tried to cover my mom as much as he could but they said it was just a wall of fire torching over them," he said.

Once the fire subsided, their neighbor drove his all-terrain vehicle and returned with an emergency crew that helped the couple and transported them to a firetruck. A helicopter then flew them to UC Davis Medical Center in Sacramento.