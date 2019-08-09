Massaging the Message with Anat Shenker-Osorio
Massaging the Message with Anat Shenker-Osorio

28 min
Scott ShaferMarisa Lagos
Anat Shenker-Osorio, with Political Breakdown hosts Marisa Lagos and Scott Shafer.  (Guy Marzorati/KQED)

Governor Gavin Newsom warns of white nationalism's threat to California, and faces a legal challenge over his decision to sign a presidential tax return bill, plus Scott asks Marisa about her trip to prison with the governor (0:50). Then, political messaging expert Anat Shenker-Osorio joins to discuss the "messaging quadrant," the difference in how Republican and Democratic campaigns search for messages, and the Race Class Narrative (6:13)

