Governor Gavin Newsom warns of white nationalism's threat to California, and faces a legal challenge over his decision to sign a presidential tax return bill, plus Scott asks Marisa about her trip to prison with the governor (0:50). Then, political messaging expert Anat Shenker-Osorio joins to discuss the "messaging quadrant," the difference in how Republican and Democratic campaigns search for messages, and the Race Class Narrative (6:13)
Political Breakdown
Massaging the Message with Anat Shenker-Osorio
28 min
Anat Shenker-Osorio, with Political Breakdown hosts Marisa Lagos and Scott Shafer. (Guy Marzorati/KQED)
