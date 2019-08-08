A Deeper Shade of Purple: GOP Voters Now Outnumbered by Dems in OC
Search
X
Donate
Morning Report

A Deeper Shade of Purple: GOP Voters Now Outnumbered by Dems in OC

7 min
KQED News Staff
In the Orange County neighborhood known as Little Saigon, signs for political candidates with Vietnamese names line an intersection. The state's growing Asian-American population is expected to have an impact on the midterms in November. (Chris Bentley/Here & Now)

Siskiyou County Man Arrested for Social Media Threats

In Siskiyou County in far northern California, police took a 22-year-old man from McCloud into custody for a mental health evaluation Wednesday.

Gov. Proposes New Fund for Housing Legal Aid

Gov. Newsom proposed putting $331 million dollars into a new fund that would offer legal aid to California renters and homeowners facing eviction and foreclosure.

Deeper Shade of Purple: GOP Voters Now Outnumbered by Dems in OC

New numbers out from the Registrar of Voters in Orange County show that Democrats now slightly outnumber Republicans there, by 89 voters to be exact.

Sponsored

Volume
KQED Live
Live Stream
LATEST NEWSCAST
KQED
NPR
Live Stream information currently unavailable.
Share
LATEST NEWSCAST
KQED
NPR
KQED Live

Live Stream

Live Stream information currently unavailable.