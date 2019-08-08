Loaded: A Brief but Complicated History of America's Gun Laws

Efforts to tighten firearms regulations are often revived in the wake of horrific mass shootings, like the string of massacres over the last two weeks in Gilroy, California; El Paso, Texas and Dayton, Ohio, where more than 35 people were killed and upward of 60 more were injured.

Demands for political leaders to "do something" in the aftermath of these horrific events — as demonstrators demanded of President Donald Trump during his visit Wednesday to Dayton — are often met with responses that are long on consolation and short on policy; just about every federal legislative attempt in recent years to make guns harder to buy has been quickly shot down.

Case in point: On June 12, 2016, a gunman wielding a semiautomatic rifle and handgun terrorized a gay nightclub in Orlando, Florida killing 49 people and wounding scores more. At the time it marked the deadliest mass shooting committed by a single person in U.S. history, a somber milestone eclipsed just over a year later when another lone shooter mowed down 58 people and injured more than 500 others at a country music festival in Las Vegas.

Eight days later, Senate Democrats tried to push through a set of bills to expand background checks to gun shows and Internet sales, as well as prevent anyone on the U.S. terror watch list from purchasing them. But these relatively modest measures were quickly scrapped by the Republican-controlled Senate. Legislation in 2013 proposed in the months after a gunman killed 20 young children and six adults at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut suffered a similar fate.

Enshrined as a fundamental right in the 2nd Amendment of the U.S. Constitution, firearms have played a pivotal and contentious role in America's history and culture.

Federal gun regulations, though, were largely nonexistent until fairly recently. And it wasn't until the late 1970s that gun control emerged as one of the most explosive and divisive issues in American politics.

The following timeline details some of the milestones in the convoluted history of U.S. gun rights and restrictions.





Gun rights advocates, including almost all Republican members of Congress, stand firmly, with few exceptions, against almost any new restrictions. Buoyed by the lobbying efforts and hefty campaign contributions of the powerful gun rights lobby, they argue that stricter gun laws deprive law-abiding Americans of their constitutional right to protect themselves.

But supporters of stricter gun control point to America's exceptional rate of gun violence, on that is far higher than in any other industrialized nation. In 2017 alone, there were nearly 40,000 gun deaths — almost two—thirds of them suicides — the highest toll since the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention began keeping track 50 years ago.

Gun control advocates contend that the only real way to reduce the carnage is to make guns harder to get. U.S. firearms laws, they say, are remarkably lenient, allowing easy access to military-scale guns and accessories capable of mass destruction.