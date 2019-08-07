After Gilroy, El Paso, and Dayton, America is Mourning

The FBI says it has opened a domestic terrorism investigation into the shooting in Gilroy that left three people dead and more than a dozen injured. Investigators say they have found evidence that the alleged shooter was exploring "violent ideologies," but they have not confirmed a motive.

Six days after Gilroy, there was El Paso, and less than a day after that, Dayton.

America is not only in mourning, but also facing some difficult facts: people can be shot at a garlic festival, a bar, or a Wal-Mart, and that some people just hate enough to shoot at others.

To talk more about the aftermath of the shooting in Gilroy and the way forward, we are joined by Richard Ruiz, a Gilroy native and 21 year veteran of the Marine Corps.