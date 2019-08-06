Communities Reeling Following Shooting that Targeted Immigrants

Rep. Norma Torres Responds to Targeting of Mexican-Americans in El Paso Shooting

In the wake of this weekend’s mass shooting in El Paso, which seems to have been motivated by hatred of Mexican-Americans and immigrants, the country’s Latino population is on edge, including here in California. We talk about this moment in time with Democratic Congresswoman Norma Torres. An immigrant herself from Guatemala, Torres district includes many large Latino immigrant communities in the San Gabriel Valley.

Guest: Rep. Norma Torres, Dem., CA-35th

Research Doesn't Support Blaming Video Games for Mass Shootings

GOP House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy from California and President Donald Trump have both said this week that violent video games are partly to blame for mass shootings and America’s culture of violence. But tech author Brad King has spent over 20 years reporting on studies that debunk such claims.

Guest: Brad King, technology reporter