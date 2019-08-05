California Politicians React to Two Mass Shootings

It was a bloody and heartbreaking weekend in America, with at least 29 people killed and dozens of others wounded in two mass shootings in Texas and Ohio. These incidents followed the shooting at the Gilroy Garlic Festival here in California on Sunday, July 28th, which left three dead and more than a dozen wounded.

California leaders are responding to this parade of carnage.

California's Victim Compensation Fund Helps Victims of Gilroy Shooting

Victims of violent crimes in California — homicide, rape, and yes, mass shootings — can get help the state through the California Victim Compensation Board. It was established in 1965 and is the oldest agency of its type in the country.

Guest: Julie Nauman, executive officer, Victim Compensation Board

Fans Cheer on U.S. Women's National Soccer Team in Pasadena

Fans turned out for the U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena over the weekend. Lots of young players, mostly girls, came to see their heroines warm up at practice.