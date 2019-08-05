In the wake of one of the worst fire seasons in California history in 2018, Berkeley held its first wildfire evacuation drill Sunday to help residents and firefighters prepare.

"We have a history of wildland fires burning through Berkeley," said Berkeley Fire Chief Dave Brannigan. "1923 and 1991 were both devastating fires."

In 1923, a wildfire in Berkeley destroyed more than 500 buildings, but did not kill anyone. In 1991, a wildfire swept through the Berkeley and Oakland hills, burning thousands of structures and killing 25 people. The 1991 fire is the third deadliest wildfire in recorded California history.

"So we know it'll happen again," Brannigan said. "And given the extreme fire behavior that we've seen in California we now recognize that the most important thing to do in the early hours is to get people out. So we feel we need to do these drills to help the public be prepared to do that."

Berkeley firefighters and police officers gathered at a fire station on Sunday to go over the plan for the Claremont area drill. Emergency officials sent out alerts to residents in the area through an opt-in system called AC Alert.