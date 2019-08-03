Ferry service from Richmond to San Francisco, which has been something of a hit on weekdays since it launched last winter, is debuting on weekends starting Saturday.

Ridership on the Richmond ferries, which run from the Craneway Pavilion to San Francisco's Ferry Building, has grown by about 60 percent since the first run last Jan. 10.

The new Saturday and Sunday service features five trips in each direction.

The first boat leaves Richmond at 9:30 a.m., the last at 6:45 p.m. The first eastbound trip from San Francisco leaves at 10:15 a.m., the last at 8:20 p.m. (See information on fares here.)

Weekend service, funded with $238,000 from a Contra Costa County transportation sales tax, will run through Nov. 3.