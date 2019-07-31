Officials in Gilroy, the site of Sunday's mass shooting, say they think the alleged gunman at the Garlic Festival acted alone. At a press conference yesterday, authorities said they're still processing digital evidence -- including video and social media leads. That shooting left three people, including two children, dead and wounded a dozen more. The investigation into what lead to it is expected to last another three to five days.

Reporter: Julie Small

Family Mourns Gilroy Shooting Victim Keyla Salazar

As law enforcement officials in Gilroy search for a motive in the mass shooting, families of the victims continue to mourn their losses.

Reporter: Jeremy Siegel

New California Law Requires Presidential Candidates To Release Tax Returns

Governor Gavin Newsom signed a bill yesterday that requires the president to release his tax returns if he wants to be on California’s primary ballot in 2020.

Reporter: Katie Orr

San Jose State To Turn State Office Building into Housing

Like other Californians, college students and faculty in the state often struggle to find decent affordable housing. So officials at San Jose State University are very happy with the opportunity to get an old state-owned property near the campus for free. The plan? To build more than a thousand below market rate apartments at the site, but can it be done at other schools?

Reporter: Sonja Hutson