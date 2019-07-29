“I just wanted to show them the beautiful side of California,” said Francisco Cruz, who brought about 20 visiting family members to the Gilroy Garlic Festival.

Cruz's extended family was in town for his wedding last week and found themselves fleeing for their lives during Sunday's mass shooting.

The family did not escape unscathed — one cousin was hospitalized at Santa Clara Valley Medical Center.

A shooter armed with an SKS assault-type rifle legally purchased in Nevada killed a 6-year-old child, a 13-year-old and one man in his 20s.

"Despite the fact that they were outgunned with their handguns against a rifle, those three officers were able to fatally wound that suspect and the event ended very quickly," said Gilroy Police Chief Scot Smithee at a press conference.