The military said the investigation helped authorities identify the 16 Marines arrested at the largest Marine Corps' base on the West Coast, about 55 miles from San Diego's border with Mexico.

Retired Marine Lt. Col. Gary Barthel called it a "kind of black eye for the Marine Corps" and said it was important the military show criminal behavior will not be tolerated.

"Obviously I think it looks bad whenever you have the military that is helping protect the border and then you've got military people smuggling," said Barthel, an attorney at the Military Law Center in Carlsbad, north of San Diego.

Marines and other U.S. troops were brought in last year to help reinforce the border by installing razor wire on top of existing barriers, among other things. Troops are barred from arresting migrants.

All 16 were junior enlisted Marines. Barthel said smugglers may have targeted young troops who could be vulnerable to being enticed by fast money.

Border Patrol agents over the years have routinely caught migrants in the country illegally walking onto Camp Pendleton or floating in skiffs off the coast nearby. Authorities said the base, cut by Interstate 5 leading to Los Angeles, sits along a well-traversed route used by migrant smugglers.

Officials from 1st Marine Division worked alongside the Naval Criminal Investigative Service in the investigation that started after the July 3 arrests of two Marines, who were charged in federal court with migrant smuggling. Both pleaded not guilty to the charges.

A U.S. Border Patrol agent stopped Lance Cpl. Byron Darnell Law II and Lance Cpl. David Javier Salazar-Quintero about 7 miles north of the border after being alerted by other agents that a vehicle similar to theirs was suspected of picking up migrants who came into the country illegally, according to the federal complaint.