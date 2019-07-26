San Fernando Shooting Rampage Leaves Four Dead

A shooting spree in the San Fernando Valley that left four people dead. Twenty-six year old Gerry Dean Zaragoza is accused of killing his father and brother and wounding his mother in the family’s apartment. Police say Zaragoza then went on to shoot and kill two other people, one outside a gas station, the other at a bus stop. Another woman was also wounded.

State Insurance Commissioner's Climate Change Plan

In the second two-part interview, my co-host Lily Jamali spoke with California Insurance Commissioner Ricardo Lara about a plan he’s working on with the United Nations to make sure California’s insurance market can survive climate change.

A federal judge in San Francisco Thursday allowed a pair of cases to move ahead that challenge the U.S. government’s approach to issuing visa waivers under the Trump administration's travel ban on citizens of several Muslim-majority countries.

Dodgers Stadium is Getting a Makeover

Dodger Stadium is athletic holy ground, where such greats as Sandy Koufax, Don Drysdale and Fernando Valenzuela have played baseball. But the ballpark, which opened in 1962 and is the third oldest stadium in Major League Baseball is showing its age.This week the Dodgers organization announced it was pumping a hundred million dollars into stadium upgrades.

