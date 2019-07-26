At the launch, the coalition outlined their primary objective: to secure 1,100 new housing units in all 11 districts of the city for homeless people to move into.

Unlike a number of other recent efforts in the city to house the homeless, this initiative won’t focus on building new affordable units, but rather seeks to identify and fill existing apartments that are currently vacant.

"There are vacant units in buildings throughout San Francisco," said Daniel Lurie, CEO of Tipping Point Community, the nonprofit behind the new campaign, which started an effort in 2017 to halve the city’s chronically homeless population by 2022. "We need to talk to every landlord. If you have a unit available, make it available for those that have housing vouchers, that have the ability to pay.”

The current campaign, said Lurie, is unique in the diversity of its stakeholders.

"We’re here today to declare the loudest voices will no longer be those that say 'no' to solutions for those experiencing homelessness, but will be those that say 'yes,' " Lurie told the gathering, referencing several recent bitter battles, including the clash over an Embarcadero navigation center.

Lurie also compared today's homeless crisis to the AIDS epidemic that devastated the city's gay population in the 1980s. Conquering homelessness, he said, requires the same level of community mobilization.

"This notion for getting housing for formerly homeless folks into every district in the city is exactly right on, and I want to be as supportive as I can,” said Supervisor Rafael Mandelman, who represents parts of the Mission, Glen Park and Corona Heights neighborhoods.

Mandelman also said he was sure his other supervisors would be supportive, despite the uneven distribution of homeless people in the city.

The latest point-in-time count of the city's homeless population, conducted in January, identified 8,011 people, based on federal counting standards — a 17% increase since 2017. However, the city noted there were nearly 1,800 additional homeless people found in jails, hospitals and rehabilitation facilities, bringing the total to 9,784 — a 30% uptick since 2017.