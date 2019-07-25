Rayan Rafay was prepared to be blown away by Bay Area seafood when he moved here in 2016.

After growing up on the East Coast, he had been amazed by the seafood he encountered when he moved to Vancouver, British Columbia.

"It's just this like magical wonderland of seafood," he said. "Chefs just did things with seafood on the West Coast that I'd never even imagined in my lemon butter world of fish."

But when he got here, he was surprised not to see the local catch on many restaurant menus.

So he asked Bay Curious: With the Pacific Ocean right there, why isn't local seafood a bigger deal in the Bay Area?