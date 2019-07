Finding Love Again After Alzheimer's Takes a Spouse

Mary Franklin talks to two people who managed to find love, and to live life again, after Alzheimer's robbed them of their spouses.

Reporter: Mary Franklin Harvin

Library Lunches

About one in five kids in California is "food insecure." Many kids get a square meal at school each day, and when it's summertime, public libraries step in to help fill the gap.

Reporter: Alyssa Jeong Perry, KPCC