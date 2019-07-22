California Attorney General Announces Settlement Against Equifax

California Attorney General Xavier Becerra announced this morning along with the Federal Trade Commission, and the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau a nationwide settlement against Equifax a credit monitoring company. The settlement provides $600 Million in consumer restitution and state penalties.

Butte County Releases New Warning Siren to Help Warn Residents of Future Fires

Host Lily Jamali speaks with Butte County Sheriff Kory Honea about their new warning siren created to help better notify residents of nearby fire danger. The county borrowed the idea from counterparts in Sonoma and Napa counties.

Bitwise Industries Hopes to Create Tech Boom in Bakersfield

Bitwise Industries is a tech hub in Fresno that provides education and jobs. Now that the company’s reached an investment milestone of $27 million, the company’s Latinx co-founder says this will allow them to expand into more undeserved communities like Bakersfield.

Reporter: Laura Tsutsui