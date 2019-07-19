Benjamin Daley, Michael Miselis and Thomas Gillen each pleaded guilty to conspiracy to riot. The men were sentenced Friday in U.S. District Court in Charlottesville by Judge Norman Moon.

All three men are from California.

Daley, 26, of Torrance, was sentenced to 37 months in prison. Gillen, 25, of Redondo Beach, received a sentence of 33 months. Miselis, 30, of Lawndale, received 27 months.

A fourth member of RAM, Cole Evan White, also pleaded guilty to a riot conspiracy charge and will be sentenced later. White is a former employee of the Top Dog restaurant in Berkeley.

Shortly after the violence in Charlottesville, Top Dog issued a statement saying restaurant staff had confronted White about his participation in the rally, and that White had voluntarily resigned. A tweet from Aug. 12, 2017, purports to identify White in a torch-carrying crowd at the white supremacist rally: