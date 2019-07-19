The San Bruno Police Department says 18-year-old Deandre Lejon Gantt was arrested Thursday in Martinez after leading police on a short vehicle pursuit and foot chase. A 14-year-old San Francisco resident was also arrested.

Police say both were booked into the San Mateo County Jail on charges related to attempted murder and conspiracy in the July 2 shooting at Tanforan mall in San Bruno.

On July 6, police arrested two other teenagers suspected in the shooting, a 16-year-old resident of San Francisco, whose name was not released, and a 15-year-old who allegedly acted "in concert" with the alleged shooter.