Police say they have arrested two teenagers suspected of being involved in a shooting inside a San Bruno shopping mall that wounded two boys.
The San Bruno Police Department says 18-year-old Deandre Lejon Gantt was arrested Thursday in Martinez after leading police on a short vehicle pursuit and foot chase. A 14-year-old San Francisco resident was also arrested.
Police say both were booked into the San Mateo County Jail on charges related to attempted murder and conspiracy in the July 2 shooting at Tanforan mall in San Bruno.
On July 6, police arrested two other teenagers suspected in the shooting, a 16-year-old resident of San Francisco, whose name was not released, and a 15-year-old who allegedly acted "in concert" with the alleged shooter.
Investigators say the shooting occurred just before 4:00 p.m. on July 2, following a dispute between two groups on the second floor of the mall. Police believe the two suspects were part of those groups and were likely shooting at each other.
Two teenagers were injured in the shooting and transported to Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital, one with a gunshot wound to the abdomen and the other with one to the leg. Both were believed to have been a part of the opposing groups, according to police.
The incident led to a cascading series of delays on BART, which shut down its San Bruno Station, adjacent to the Shops at Tanforan, immediately after the shooting was reported.
