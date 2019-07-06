The San Bruno Police Department says it has identified the two suspected shooters from the shooting at the Tanforan Mall on Tuesday that sent two teenagers to the hospital and caused significant disruptions on BART.

On Saturday, police arrested a 16-year-old resident of San Francisco, whose name was not released, in connection with the incident, along with a 15 year old who allegedly acted "in concert" with the alleged shooter. A second suspected shooter, identified as 18-year-old Deandre Gantt of San Francisco, is still at large, authorities said.

Investigators say the shooting occurred just before 4 p.m. on Tuesday, following a dispute between two groups on the second floor of the mall. Police believe the two suspects were part of those groups and were likely shooting at each other.

San Bruno Police Chief Ed Barberini described the dispute between the two groups as "relatively minor" at a press conference on Saturday.

The suspects fled the scene before officers arrived, according to police. BART shutdown its San Bruno Station for hours following the shooting, diverting some trains and forcing others bound for San Francisco International Airport to offload at South San Francisco Station. It also temporarily locked down its Oakland 12th Street Station to search for a suspect believed to be aboard a train there.