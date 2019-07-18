

The Police Commission in May rejected recommendations from the Community Police Review Agency, which had found the shooting followed department rules, but recommended lighter discipline for supervisors at the scene.

Civil rights attorney Jim Chanin, who has been involved in monitoring the Oakland Police Department for 16 years, said this is a major development and he cannot remember a case like it.

"It is the first time that we've ever had the compliance director, which we've had since 2012, overrule the chief of police on a discipline matter," he said. "And then at the same time, it was the first time that the Police Commission has overruled the chief on a discipline matter. So I think we're entering a new day."

The Oakland Police Department did not immediately comment for this report, but provided a written statement from the city administrator's office, which notes that the officers have the right to appeal.

"The City of Oakland supports the due process rights of all employees," the statement says.

The officers are currently on leave.