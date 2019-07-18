Major California Counties Awarded $305 Million Settlement in Lead Paint Case

After a nearly 20 year legal battle three lead paint manufacturers have agreed to pay $305 million dollars to California’s largest cities and counties. The settlement is with the Sherwin-Williams Company, ConAgra Grocery Products Company, and NL Industries.

Reporter: Angela Corral

Berkeley Votes No on Natural Gas

The city of Berkeley has voted to ban all new residential buildings from using natural gas. Now that means all stoves and water heaters would eventually need to be electric.

Reporter: Lauren Sommer

In 2012, California eliminated its system for tracking sexual harassment complaints in government. That left a gap in the state’s ability to monitor misconduct. Now the sexual harassment training system is expected to be up and running in early 2020.

Reporter: Scott Rodd

Joshua Trees Face Possible Extinction

According to a new study from the University of California Riverside, California's iconic Joshua Trees are facing extinction. Some species of the Joshua Tree are millions of years old, but now are threatened by the increased harmful effects from climate change.

Comi-Con in San Diego: Why the Original Comic Book Shops are Still Thriving

This week, thousands are descending on San Diego as it becomes the center of the pop culture universe with Comic-Con. But while thousands will attend to get a glimpse of the next big-budget sci-fi movie, Comic-Con originally started in 1970 as as a small comic book convention. Host, Saul Gonzalez speaks with a local shop manager of a small comic book retailer and why he still is in business despite the changes over the years.

Reporter: Saul Gonzalez