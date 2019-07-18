While the Bay Area is known for it's sourdough, it's often Dutch Crunch that really gets the attention of newcomers. The tasty bread is especially prevalent at local sandwich shops. Where did it come from? How is it made? In this episode of Bay Curious, reporter Amanda Font bakes us an answer.

Find the web story, including images of the baking process: Why Does Dutch Crunch Seem to be the Best Kept Local Food Secret?

