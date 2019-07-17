On the same day the Berkeley City Council voted to rename manholes "maintenance holes," they also voted to ban natural gas in most new buildings.

Tuesday night's council meeting was a busy one that wrestled with issues ranging from gender identity to fighting global warming.

Like many Bay Area cities, Berkeley is trying to cope with the impact of climate change, a booming economy and an affordable housing crisis.

Berkeley council members have been in the spotlight for blocking development in the midst of skyrocketing housing costs — but let's just say zucchinis seem to be doing just fine.