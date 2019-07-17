The code will also be changed throughout to modify any masculine or feminine language to language using gender-neutral pronouns, like "they" or "them." The ordinance on the proposed revisions had its first reading before the City Council on Tuesday night. A second reading will be held next week.

The item passed with no discussion or comments, said Berkeley City Councilmember Rigel Robinson, who proposed the changes. Robinson said a growing social awareness of transgender and gender-fluid individuals had "brought to light the importance of non-binary gender inclusivity" in City Hall, and the language of city legislation.

"Our laws are for everyone, and our municipal code should reflect that. Women and nonbinary individuals are just as entitled to accurate representation," Robinson said in an email. "Having a male-centric municipal code is inaccurate and not reflective of our reality."