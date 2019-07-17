The settlement came nearly 20 years after litigation initiated by the Santa Clara County Counsel’s Office began. Under the agreement, the defendants — ConAgra Grocery Products Co., Sherwin-Williams Co. and NL Industries Inc. — will pay the funds to Santa Clara, Alameda, Los Angeles, Monterey, San Mateo, Solano and Ventura counties; the city and county of San Francisco; and the cities of Oakland and San Diego.

The communities will split up the funds based on the number of homes with lead paint in each area.

“Today’s settlement holds former manufacturers of lead paint responsible for the harm they have caused to generations of California’s children,” Santa Clara County Counsel James R. Williams said in a statement.