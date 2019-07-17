Four immigrant advocacy groups based in California sued the Trump administration on Tuesday in federal court in San Francisco to block a new asylum rule that bars migrants from pursuing asylum if they traveled through another country on their way to the U.S. without seeking protections there first

Reporter: Farida Jhabvala Romero

The names of more than 9,000 people are on an unofficial wait list kept by migrants in Tijuana right now. Many of those on the list are hoping for a chance to seek asylum in the United States. Reporter Max Rivlin-Nadler is at the border to see if anyone was being processed.

Reporter: Max Rivlin-Nadler

MS-13 Gang Indictments After Reports of Gruesome Murders

Nearly two-dozen L.A. area MS-13 gang members and associates are in jail, charged with committing nearly 200 crimes in several states over nine years, according to a federal indictment issued Tuesday. Of those, 16 members of a San Fernando Valley clique are accused of murdering seven people over the last two years.

North Coast Mussel Die-Off Causes Alarm for Scientists

In Bodega Bay, marine biologists say something terrible happened to the mussel beds during a recent heat wave. The bivalves baked in their shells. Scientists are now worried about all the other marine life living in the mussel beds.

Reporter: Greta Mart