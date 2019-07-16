The ACLU is challenging a Trump administration rule that would deny asylum protections to most migrants crossing the southern border, starting today. The Departments of Justice and Homeland Security announced that people won't be allowed to pursue asylum claims if they've crossed another country first without applying for protections there.
The U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement is part of the Department of Homeland Security. (Robert MacPherson/AFP/Getty)
