A new rule set to take effect today would radically change US treatment of asylum seeker by requiring migrants to apply for asylum in a country they travel through on the way to the U.S .

Reporter: Max Rivlin-Nadler

ACLU Challenging New Trump Asylum Rule

The ACLU is challenging a Trump administration rule that would deny asylum protections to most migrants crossing the southern border, starting today. The Departments of Justice and Homeland Security announced that people won't be allowed to pursue asylum claims if they've crossed another country first without applying for protections there.

Reporter: Farida Jhabvala Romero

University of California Loses Access to New Journal Articles from Major Publisher

The University of California system has lost access to a major academic publisher. Negotiations between UC and the publisher Elsevier which distributes one-fifth of all papers written by UC researchers broke down over digital sharing and costs.

Host Lily Jamali, Guest Sawsan Morrar