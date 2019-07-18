S

ay you’re standing at a sandwich counter and ordering lunch. What kind of bread do you choose? Maybe sourdough, or wheat if you’re trying to be "good," or — if you’re in the Bay Area — you might go with Dutch Crunch. It’s a pretty common find at sandwich shops and deli counters in San Francisco or Oakland ... but get about 10 miles outside the Bay and that option disappears.

“It’s a very pleasant combination of a crunchy exterior and a soft, slightly sweet white bread on the inside,” says Jonathan Hillis of Oakland.

He and his fiancee, Lauren Alexander, originally from Austin, Texas and Boston respectively, stepped into the golden light of knowledge when they became Bay Area transplants and discovered Dutch Crunch at sandwich shops like Ike’s and Mr. Pickles. The couple were delighted with the texture and flavor.

“It holds up to cheese, avocado, any of the kind of soft things that you put on a sandwich,” says Lauren, “And it has a nice bite, but it’s not too crunchy.”

But with the revelation of discovery comes more questions. Where did it come from and why had they never heard of it before? So they turned to Bay Curious: “Where does Dutch Crunch bread come from?” ask Jonathan and Lauren. “How does everyone know about San Francisco sourdough, but not about the Bay Area’s best bread?”

What makes it so dang good?

Local bread comes from local bakers, and Semifreddi’s is a Bay Area institution. At their world headquarters in Alameda they’re turning out loads of loaves daily, including about 6,000 Dutch Crunch rolls. They let us into their huge, airy bakery to see what makes this particular bread unique.