

The biggest increases are in Alameda, Milpitas and Fremont for businesses with 26 or more employees, where minimum wage workers this month will see a $1.50 hourly bump over their June earnings.

They are among a growing group of Bay Area cities boosting their minimum wages at a pace faster than that of the state. At the start of 2019, California's minimum wage ticked up a full buck to $12 for businesses with 26 or more employees and went up to $11 for smaller businesses, with the target of a $15 hourly minimum for employers with 26 or more employees by 2022 and for all employers by 2023.

In contrast, the federal minimum wage has lingered at $7.25 for the past decade.

A handful of cities, including Berkeley, San Francisco, Mountain View and San Jose, have already reached or eclipsed the state's $15 target. In most of these cities, the wage is scheduled to increase annually based on the the regional Consumer Price Index (CPI).

The map below shows minimum wage laws in every Bay Area city. Eighteen of these cities have now raised their wages above the state minimum. The remainder are following the state's schedule.





The small East Bay city of Emeryville now has the highest hourly wage in the nation: $16.30 for all employers regardless of size. That increase, however, has been fiercely contested by many of the city's small restaurant owners (those with 55 or fewer employees), who had already been paying a minimum wage of $15, and argue that the additional $1.30 an hour will be financially unsustainable.

Emeryville's City Council, which had previously attempted to postpone the increase for those small businesses, could now move to put the issue on the ballot for the city's voters to decide.

Opponents of minimum wage increases (and there are many) argue that they fly in the face of a free market economy, forcing small businesses to pay employees more than they can reasonably afford -- a move, they say, that invites layoffs, higher prices and closures.

Proponents, though, counter that a guaranteed living wage is a necessary safeguard for the lowest-wage workers, particularly in the increasingly unaffordable Bay Area.