The settlement comes after a dispute over who owned the names. In 2016, Yosemite changed the names of a number of landmarks following a lawsuit filed by Delaware North, which had served as the park's concessionaire since 1993 but lost the contract to the company Aramark. Delaware North then filed a lawsuit alleging they owned the trademarks to various historic names of beloved landmarks throughout Yosemite.

While the lawsuit was ongoing, the park officially changed the names of places like Curry Village and the Ahwahnee.

The Ahwahnee became the Majestic Yosemite Hotel

Curry Village was Half Dome Village

Wawona Hotel became Big Trees Lodge

Badger Pass was Yosemite Ski & Snowboard Area

In reality, however, most visitors were slow to adapt to the change, which was largely viewed as temporary. While some materials were printed with the new names, like signs, said Yosemite spokesman Scott Gediman, many things, like napkins at the hotel, simply weren't.

"We felt strongly about restoring the names," he said, noting the park always intended to return to the original names. "People feel strongly about places like Curry Village, the Ahwahnee Hotel, places families have been coming for generations."

The settlement requires Aramark to pay $8.16 million and the government to pay $3.84 million to Delaware North for the names, a number of logos and other branded content, Gediman said.

The government money comes out of something known as the U.S. Judgement Fund, which is set aside by the Department of Justice to be used in settling lawsuits filed against federal agencies.

Under the terms of the agreement, Aramark will own the names and logos for the duration of their contract — through 2031 — at which point the names and logos will revert to the government. No one conceded fault or ownership, said Gediman, but rather felt it was important to settle the lengthy lawsuit.

"Aramark is, in effect, purchasing the use of these historic names," said Gediman.