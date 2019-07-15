No Raids As Promised, But Immigrants Still On Edge

This weekend, immigration raids and arrests threatened by the Trump administration were supposed to begin in ten American cities, including San Francisco and Los Angeles. As of this morning, we have no reports of any major operations. But that doesn’t mean immigrant rights activists haven't been preparing.

Reporter: Saul Gonzalez

Immigration Activists Rally at Adelanto

If those ICE arrests actually happen as promised by the Trump administration, one place detainees might get sent to is the ICE detention facility in Adelanto. It’s the largest in California. In one of the many vigils throughout the state this past Friday, immigrant advocates gathered there, and read the names of seven people who have died inside the detention facility since 2011.

State regulators are clamping down on Chevron, the energy giant based in the Bay Area. They say the company hasn't done enoughto stop one of California's largest oil spills in years. The incident was first reported by KQED News.

Reporter: Ted Goldberg

Glendale Considers Rebuilding Gas Plant

California plans to get all of its electricity from clean sources by 2045...and most utilities are re-thinking investment in fossil fuels. Los Angeles isn’t going to build any more natural gas fired plants...but one of its suburbs IS thinking about it - and some residents of Glendale are not happy.

Reporter: Larry Buhl