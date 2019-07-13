Gov. Newsom Signs Wildfire Liability Bill

Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a bill on Friday morning that will allow the state’s investor-owned utilities to access up to a $21 billion wildfire insurance fund if their equipment causes more than $1 billion worth of fire damages. Under Assembly Bill 1054, ratepayers would be on the hook for $10.5 billion of the fund. The bill has sparked controversy, as some say it was rushed into law and that ratepayers are bearing too much cost.

Guests:

Katie Orr, politics and government reporter, KQED

Loretta Lynch, former president, CPUC

Week in Politics

On Tuesday, Bay Area billionaire and activist Tom Steyer announced he’s joining an already crowded field of Democratic candidates for the 2020 presidential nomination. East Bay congressman Eric Swalwell became the first major Democrat to drop out of the race after struggling to get traction in fundraising or voter support. Also, on Friday morning Labor Secretary Alex Acosta abruptly resigned as Democrats called for him to go over his role in a secret settlement with billionaire child sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein. Meanwhile, President Trump backed down from putting a citizenship question on the 2020 census, insisting he’ll get the information some other way.

Guests:

Joe Garofoli, senior political writer, San Francisco Chronicle

Carla Marinucci, senior political writer, Politico

New California Legislation May Allow Student-Athletes To Get Paid

California student-athletes are one step closer to being allowed to earn compensation and sponsorships while in college. The California Assembly Higher Education Committee unanimously passed Senate Bill 206, the Fair Pay to Play Act. If it becomes law, it would allow student-athletes at California universities to earn compensation for the use of their name, image and likeness starting in January 2023. The NCAA has been criticized for exploiting student-athletes after reportedly making over $1 billion in revenue last year.