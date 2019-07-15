"It's not something that we can cure or eliminate, and it has to be managed over time by the person," Humphreys said. "Just as most people who take insulin will need it for the rest of their lives, most people who are, say, addicted to heroin, will need medication for the rest of their lives."

Humphreys said that when someone uses opioids again and again, the structure of their brain changes. Therefore it's the work of years and not months for someone to stop using medication for their opioid addiction. It may be best to continue taking the medication indefinitely, he said.

"The fact that it started from voluntary use does not mean that it's reversible. There are plenty of things, plenty of diseases that we get through our behavior that we have to accept as an enduring condition of ourselves," Humphreys said.

There are myriad challenges to keeping patients on medications long-term, however: the treatment takes time and money. Patients also face stigma from their families, their communities, and from our culture as a whole.

"One of the most dangerous risks to our patients' health is stigma," said Dr. Soraya Azari, an associate clinical professor at the University of California, San Francisco School of Medicine.

Azari said patients also blame themselves. "They think that this medicine is just using more drugs, and they think that [addiction] isn't a medical condition, that it's just a bad choice," Azari said. "That's patients' self-stigma."

Two out of the three FDA-approved medications for opioid addiction are opioids (methadone and buprenorphine), and some patients worry they're substituting one opioid for another.

There are side effects to the medications, too: changes in energy, GI issues, increased sleepiness. But, "All those risks are way lower than the risk of injecting heroin," said Dr. Humphreys.

Studies show that people with opioid addiction are up to five times more likely to die of overdose if they stop maintenance treatment.

Where Treatment Begins

Ramona Gaines stands behind a glass window and welcomes person after person to the Opiate Treatment Outpatient Program (OTOP) at Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital. She knows the names of most of the 300-400 patients she sees each day. This is one place where treatment starts.

While the OTOP program at Zuckerberg is not funded directly by the state's recent investment in opioid treatment, other similar clinics similar are.

All patients who show up are here to "dose," ie. take their medication for their addiction. They wait briefly in a waiting room until called up to one of three windows, where a nurse will check in with them and then give them their dose of either methadone, in red liquid form, or bupenorphine, a pill.

Some patients will access additional services, depending on the day and their circumstances. They often meet one-on-one with their counselors to address the issues underlying their opioid use: homelessness and trauma are common.

Most people come here every single day. Since the medications are themselves opioids, they're tightly regulated. After regular visits and clean urine samples, though, patients can graduate to taking their doses home. Eventually, they may even transition out of the clinic and get their medications from their primary care doctor.

That's what happened to Tomás: After he relapsed in 2011, he came to this clinic.

"The concern there was very sincere," he said. He found it inspiring and motivating.

Through counseling, he looked back on what he'd done with his life — his business, his friendships. And he realized, "It would be very very stupid of me to let all that go for chasing the euphoria of any opioid," he said.

Tomás has been on buprenorphine consistently for more than eight years. He said that someday he would like to get off of it again. He doesn't like feeling like he's dependent on something.

Maybe he will get off the buprenorphine, maybe he won't. But for now, he's got his daily pills right there in his nightstand.