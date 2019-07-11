VP Pence Pitched Trade Agreement to Ag-Rich Central Valley
Vice President Mike Pence paid a visit to the Central Valley Wednesday to bolster enthusiasm the new trade deal with Mexico and Canada. The visit amounted to as much a campaign rally as a policy talk.
Reporter: Laura Tsutsui, Valley Public Radio
Bill Would Help Communities Without Clean Drinking Water
Legislation that would establish a long-term drinking-water fund went to Governor Gavin Newsom’s desk earlier this week. The fund would help places like Lanare, a small town in the Central Valley that, until earlier this year, had been a poster child for contaminated drinking water.
Reporter: Kerry Klein, Valley Public Radio
Gig Workers Rally at Capitol to Be Made Staff but Retain Flexibility
A key State Senate Committee voted Wednesday in favor of a bill that could reclassify many so-called "gig workers" as staff employees.
Reporter: Chloe Veltman
How to Cope with the Slow-Moving Disaster of Coastal Erosion
Rising sea levels in the coming century could prove as devastating as other recent natural disasters.
Guest: Rosanna Xia, Los Angeles Times