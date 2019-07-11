VP Pence Pitched Trade Agreement to Ag-Rich Central Valley

Vice President Mike Pence paid a visit to the Central Valley Wednesday to bolster enthusiasm the new trade deal with Mexico and Canada. The visit amounted to as much a campaign rally as a policy talk.

Reporter: Laura Tsutsui, Valley Public Radio

Bill Would Help Communities Without Clean Drinking Water

Legislation that would establish a long-term drinking-water fund went to Governor Gavin Newsom’s desk earlier this week. The fund would help places like Lanare, a small town in the Central Valley that, until earlier this year, had been a poster child for contaminated drinking water.

Reporter: Kerry Klein, Valley Public Radio

Gig Workers Rally at Capitol to Be Made Staff but Retain Flexibility

A key State Senate Committee voted Wednesday in favor of a bill that could reclassify many so-called "gig workers" as staff employees.

Reporter: Chloe Veltman

How to Cope with the Slow-Moving Disaster of Coastal Erosion

Rising sea levels in the coming century could prove as devastating as other recent natural disasters.

Guest: Rosanna Xia, Los Angeles Times