Acosta is being criticized for his role in a secret 2008 plea deal he signed when he was U.S. attorney for the Southern District of Florida that let Jeffrey Epstein avoid federal prosecution on charges he molested teenage girls. The victims were never told of the deal, and Epstein served 13 months in a work-release program — which allowed him to leave jail six days a week for 12 hours day.

The Miami Herald exposed the deal and the allegations that Epstein sexually abused nearly three dozen girls, mostly 13 to 16 years old, at his Palm Beach mansion from 1999 to 2006.

Prosecutors in New York on Monday brought new child sex trafficking charges alleging Epstein, a wealthy hedge fund manager, abused dozens of underage girls in the early 2000s, paying them hundreds of dollars in cash for massages, then molesting them at his homes in Florida and New York.

“What is beyond the pale is the fact that a U.S. attorney was corrupted by power and money and influence of a defendant who was the perpetrator and was accommodating to that perpetrator,” said Bay Area congresswoman Jackie Speier.