San Francisco billionaire and climate activist Tom Steyer, who founded a hedge fund that has financed large coal projects, declared he is running for president.

Steyer, who initially said he wasn't planning on running, now joins a Democratic field of over 20 candidates.

Having founded Farallon Capital Management in San Francisco, Steyer left the company in 2012, citing a desire to fight for the environment.

In truth, I'm a little conflicted.

Do we point out the hypocrisy of a billionaire who made money funding fossil fuel projects campaigning as a climate activist? Or do we cheer the fact that he saw the error of his ways and is now fighting what he once funded?

I'm leaning towards hypocrisy.