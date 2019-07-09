The 62-year-old hedge fund investor enters the race a day after Rep. Eric Swalwell announced his decision to drop out, replacing him as the 23rd candidate in a very crowded Democratic primary field.

Steyer, who plans to spend at least $100 million of his own fortune on the race, hit the ground running: He has already poured hundreds of thousands of TV ad dollars into media markets in early primary states like New Hampshire, South Carolina and Nevada, according to Advertising Analytics.

It's not the first time Steyer has paid out of pocket for political advertising — earlier this year he pledged $40 million toward an ad campaign pushing for the impeachment of President Trump.

As news broke of Steyer's announcement to run, his name shot to the top of Twitter's San Francisco trending page, filled with biting critiques and suggestions for how his money might be better spent.