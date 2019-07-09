The Legislature is hurrying to pass the controversial bill before lawmakers leave for their summer recess at the end of the week. The bill would overhaul how California deal with wildfires caused by utilities. The measure includes a $21 billion fund that ratepayers and utility shareholders would pay into. The money could then be used to pay for damages related to wildfires caused by power company equipment.

Reporter: Katie Orr

San Jose Mayor Speaks Out Against PG&E Power Shutoffs

The mayor of San Jose, Sam Liccardo, is speaking out about the public safety power shutoffs we have been seeing over the last month. The idea is to stop power lines and equipment from sparking wildfires. Liccardo says that these shutoffs are a serious threat to public health and safety, he is fighting for San Jose to have power over these shutoffs, not PG&E.

Welcome The California Report's New Co-Host Saul Gonzalez

Welcome the new co-host of The California Report, Saul Gonzalez. He's a veteran journalist who worked most recently at KCRW in Los Angeles. Saul jumped into action to cover the recent earthquakes in Ridgecrest and Trona a couple of days before he was even supposed to start working with us. Saul is based in LA and will cover the Southland for listeners.