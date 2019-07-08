And then there were 22.

Rep. Eric Swalwell on Monday became one of the first candidates in the crowded 2020 Democratic presidential primary to exit the campaign, announcing that he would instead seek reelection to his California congressional seat next year.

Swalwell made the announcement from his home district of Dublin, describing the decision as "the beginning of an opportunity in Congress with a new perspective" influenced by his three-month presidential bid.

The four-term congressman failed to gain significant traction with voters, a fact Swalwell acknowledged on Monday, saying that "polls have had their way" in determining his viability. He had recently signaled that he would consider bowing out if he was in danger of missing the cutoff for the next nationally televised Democratic debate later this month, which is based on separate polling and donor qualifications.

Swalwell, 38, attempted to cast himself as the candidate that could best represent younger Americans, but he was largely overshadowed by South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg, 37, and former Rep. Beto O'Rourke, 46, of Texas.

"We had the money to try and qualify for the upcoming debate, but we believe that even if we did that, if you look at the September debate, it wouldn't add up," Swalwell said. "We wanted to be honest with ourselves and with our supporters. If there was a viable chance, I would not be standing here today. From day one, I was running to win."