Ridgecrest Residents Shaken by Quakes

The desert town of Ridgecrest was rattled by two earthquakes: first a 6.4 magnitude quake on Independence Day and then a 7.1 quake the following day. People there are cleaning up the mess. Some are scared to go back home.

Reporter: Saul Gonzalez

Why Didn't Los Angeles' Earthquake Warning System Work?

That pair of earthquakes in the Mojave Desert did not trigger LA’s early warning system. Public outcry has prompted local officials to reassess that system and work on updating it.

Reporter: Benjamin Gottlieb

Ruling Expected on Transgender Inmates

Any day now, the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals will rule on the case of Adree Edmo, a transgender women currently in prison in Idaho. She sued the state for sex reassignment surgery and won. The state appealed. And now the appeals court's decision on her case could have implications, not only for her, but for transgender inmates across the West and potentially the nation.

Guest: Amanda Peacher, Mountain West News Bureau

Redding Soccer Fans Cheer World Cup Win

Redding had a lot to celebrate as soccer star and hometown hero Megan Rapinoe helped lead the U.S. Women's Soccer team to their second consecutive championship. Lily Jamali talked politics and equal pay for female athletes with some families who watched the final match.

Reporter: Lily Jamali