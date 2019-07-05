UC Berkeley Chancellor Carol Christ has called for an “outside review” into the June 26 actions of university police after officers detained two black children, handcuffing the 11-year-old son of a student.

Last week’s incident has prompted concern and criticism from the boys’ parents and other residents of the University Village graduate family housing complex, where the incident took place. Some black tenants say they feel targeted and unsafe there.

The chain of events last Wednesday began with the report of a cellphone theft at University Village, according to UC Berkeley spokeswoman Janet Gilmore. A UCPD officer quickly located that phone and a separate stolen purse, returning both items to their owners, “to the victims’ satisfaction,” Gilmore said in an emailed statement. There was “no need for any further police action.”