A year after China announced tariffs on California almonds, growers and processors are bracing for another hit. India plans to impose new tariffs on the nut and 27 other U.S. products. The Trump administration ended the country’s ‘preferential trade status.’
Almond Growers Brace for Tariffs from India
A grower walks through his almond orchard in Woodville (Tulare County) during harvest season. The TPP could have meant $562 million in sales for California growers of fruits and nuts, the American Farm Bureau estimated. (Jeremy Raff/KQED)
