Despite Census Victory, California Keeps Its Guard Up

The fight over the citizenship question on the 2020 census appears to be over. The Trump Administration has announced it's leaving off the controversial question and has given the okay to start printing the forms.

Navy SEAL Acquitted of Most War Crimes Charges

In San Diego, a jury has acquitted Navy SEAL Chief Eddie Gallagher of the most serious charges against him. Gallagher had been charged with seven war crimes from his time in Iraq in 2017.

Reporter: Steve Walsh, KPBS

Protesters Rally to Close Migrant Detention Centers

Advocates organized nationwide protests Tuesday, demanding the closure of migrant detention centers amidst disturbing reports of conditions inside them. Here in California, people protested in San Diego, LA, and San Francisco, where hundreds shut down Market Street downtown.

Reporter: Farida Jhabvala Romero

Examining the Dangers of Wildfire Smoke

The state's recent string of massive wildfires is impacting our health in ways we may not fully understand for years. The Chico Enterprise-Record newspaper has launched a five-part series and podcast called "Inhaled," about the long-term effects of inhaling smoke from major wildfires.

Guest: Robin Epley, Chico Enterprise-Record

Almond Growers Brace for Tariffs from India

A year after China announced tariffs on California almonds, growers and processors are bracing for another hit. India plans to impose new tariffs on the nut and 27 other U.S. products. The Trump administration ended the country’s ‘preferential trade status.’

Reporter: Alex Hall

Congressman Ro Khanna

The man who represents Silicon Valley in Congress wants to understand the experience of contractors in the tech industry. Congressman Ro Khanna held a round-table discussion yesterday with food service workers and janitors. But tech companies didn't come.

Guest: Congressman Ro Khanna

Solar-Powered Spacecraft Sets Sail in Orbit

An unusual spacecraft just started orbiting the Earth yesterday it began communicating with scientists by Morse code. Sometime in the next week it will set sail in orbit, running only on solar power.

Reporter: Greta Mart, KCBX