LA's Koreatown Among the Hardest Neighborhood to Count in California

Getting an accurate Census count is a big deal because of all the federal money and political power tied to the numbers, but not everyone wants to be counted. Take a residential neighborhood in L.A.'s Koreatown neighborhood. It's considered one of the hardest to count places in California because so few residents there filled out their census forms in the 2010 Census.

Reporter: Saul Gonzalez, KCRW

The 1940 Census Helped the U.S. Government Relocate Thousands of Japanese Americans

Another barrier to an accurate Census count is fear about how the government might use the information. During World War 2, Executive Order 9066 forced nearly 120,000 Japanese Americans to leave their homes and relocate to internment camps. Now, some see similarities in the proposed 2020 Census Citizenship question and worry it could discourage participation.

Reporter: Austin Cross, KPCC

Americans with Middle East Roots Push For a Box of their Own

Guest: Sarah Parvini, LA Times