Fun fact: The 17-year-old voice actor who plays the beloved cartoon character Peppa Pig actually lives on a farm and has her own pigs who are (of course) named Peppa and George. "They're very cheeky," says Harley Bird. "There was one time when I went in to feed them in the morning and they started eating my Wellies whilst I was still wearing them."
Bird and her family live in Tring, a village about 40 miles northeast of London. She travels to the city to record the award-winning British cartoon, then returns home to feed the chickens.
In the show, the 4-year-old pig shares sweet adventures with her little brother George, Mommy Pig, Daddy Pig and her animal friends. Peppa Pig airs in more than 180 countries — she's starred in movies and stage shows, and has her own YouTube channel. There are Peppa Pig games and toys, and even a theme park in England. And now, Peppa has dropped her first album, titled simply: "My First Album."
Bird, who has voiced Peppa for nearly 13 years, is visiting the U.S. with her mom, and her younger siblings Olivia and Rosco. They're on vacation, but she's also promoting Peppa's album, in which she sings about friendship, balloon rides and her favorite pastime — jumping in muddy puddles (wearing her boots, of course). The album includes songs such as "Bing Bong Zoo," "The Class of Madame Gazelle" and "Peppa's Party Time."