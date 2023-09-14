Point Reyes Residents Push for Darker Skies

The night sky seen from Highway 1 near Tomales in Marin County, California.

The night sky seen from Highway 1 near Tomales in Marin County, California. (Florian Kainz via Getty Images)

Point Reyes may be known for its cows and lighthouse, but locals also want it to become a destination for darkness. Residents have petitioned to certify part of Marin County as a Dark Sky Reserve. But, persuading some people to dim their lights has turned out to be a challenge. Those efforts are just one part of an international movement to reduce light pollution and preserve dark skies. While the invention of the lightbulb – less than 150 years ago – changed the course of human history, excessive use of artificial light has become a nuisance that disrupts the wellbeing of humans, wildlife, and the planet. We’ll talk about light pollution, stargazing and the benefits of darker skies.

Guests:

Josh Riedel , author of the novel "Please Report Your Bug Here" and the recent article "Saving the Night Sky," which was published in Esquire magazine



John Barentine , astronomer and founder, Dark Sky Consulting, LLC; former director of public policy, International Dark Sky Association

Peggy Day , Point Reyes Station resident and dark-sky advocate; cofounder, DarkSky West Marin



Don Jolley , astronomy teacher and storyteller, DarkSky West Marin